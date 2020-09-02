Giles County remained at 448 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of 2 p.m. today, Sept. 2, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 318 have now recovered.
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 6,837, up from 6,771.
Fifteen fatalities have now been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 115.
Thirty-one Giles County residents have been hospitalized since May 9.
Long-Term Care Clusters
TDH first reported a cluster at NHC, Pulaski July 17.
According to the NHC, Pulaski website, 29 residents and 23 employees have tested positive. Seven resident deaths were reported. All remaining positive patients and 22 employees have recovered.
TDH updates information on clusters at long-term care facilities each Friday.
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 776 positive, 8,336 negative, 521 recovered, nine fatalities; Lincoln — 424 positive, 6,161 negative, 295 recovered, one fatality; Marshall — 568 positive, 7,048 negative, 283 recovered, four fatalities; and Maury — 1,807 positive, 19,340 negative, 1,156 recovered, 15 fatalities.
As of 2 p.m. today, Tennessee has reported 157,831 total cases, 2,047,518 negative tests, 1,797 fatalities and 120,675 recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 6,088,187 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 184,803 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 25,836,032 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 858,436 deaths.
—Staff Reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.