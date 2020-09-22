Giles County increased to 569 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of 2 p.m. today, Sept. 22, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 489 are now considered inactive/recovered.
Seventeen fatalities have now been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 63.
In accordance with updated guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control, TDH has adjusted the period of time that must pass before they consider a case to be inactive/recoverd from 21 days to 14 days.
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 8,266, up from 8,246.
Thirty-four Giles County residents have been hospitalized since May 9.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 977 positive, 9,860 negative, 835 inactive, 11 fatalities; Lincoln — 581 positive, 7,539 negative, 524 inactive, one fatality; Marshall — 720 positive, 8,546 negative, 621 inactive, five fatalities; and Maury — 2,274 positive, 23,815 negative, 1,964 inactive, 23 fatalities.
As of 2 p.m. today, Tennessee has reported 185,148 total cases, 2,466,913 negative tests, 2,261 fatalities and 167,778 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 6,882,969 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 200,477 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 31,433,180 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 966,970 deaths.
—Staff Reports
