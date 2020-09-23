Giles County increased to 576 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of 2 p.m. today, Sept. 23, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 497 are now considered inactive/recovered.
Seventeen fatalities have now been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 62.
In accordance with updated guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control, TDH has adjusted the period of time that must pass before they consider a case to be inactive/recoverd from 21 days to 14 days.
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 8,343, up from 8,266.
Thirty-four Giles County residents have been hospitalized since May 9.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 1,003 positive, 9,979 negative, 852 inactive, 11 fatalities; Lincoln — 596 positive, 7,615 negative, 530 inactive, one fatality; Marshall — 733 positive, 8,623 negative, 632 inactive, five fatalities; and Maury — 2,289 positive, 23,998 negative, 2,008 inactive, 23 fatalities.
As of 2 p.m. today, Tennessee has reported 186,709 total cases, 2,486,825 negative tests, 2,275 fatalities and 169,649 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 6,913,046 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 201,319 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 31,717,955 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 973,014 deaths.
—Staff Reports
