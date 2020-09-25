Giles County increased to 591 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of 2 p.m. today, Sept. 25, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 513 are now considered inactive/recovered.
Seventeen fatalities have now been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 61.
In accordance with updated guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control, TDH has adjusted the period of time that must pass before they consider a case to be inactive/recoverd from 21 days to 14 days.
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 8,465, up from 8,382.
Thirty-four Giles County residents have been hospitalized since May 9.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Long-Term Care Clusters
TDH reported a cluster of cases at Elk River Health & Rehabilitation of Ardmore Sept. 25.
Four residents and two staff members have tested positive.
TDH updates information on clusters at long-term care facilities each Friday.
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 1,023 positive, 10,101 negative, 877 inactive, 12 fatalities; Lincoln — 611 positive, 7,750 negative, 548 inactive, one fatality; Marshall — 749 positive, 8,736 negative, 650 inactive, five fatalities; and Maury — 2,329 positive, 24,496 negative, 2,060 inactive, 23 fatalities.
As of 2 p.m. today, Tennessee has reported 189,454 total cases, 2,533,011 negative tests, 2,352 fatalities and 172,618 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 7,015,242 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 203,329 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 32,381,243 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 985,104 deaths.
—Staff Reports
