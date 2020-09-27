Giles County increased to 631 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of 2 p.m. today, Sept. 27, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 522 are now considered inactive/recovered.
Seventeen fatalities have now been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 92.
In accordance with updated guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control, TDH has adjusted the period of time that must pass before they consider a case to be inactive/recoverd from 21 days to 14 days.
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 8,837, up from 8,553.
Thirty-four Giles County residents have been hospitalized since May 9.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Long-Term Care Clusters
TDH reported a cluster of cases at Elk River Health & Rehabilitation of Ardmore Sept. 25.
Four residents and two staff members have tested positive.
TDH updates information on clusters at long-term care facilities each Friday.
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 1,067 positive, 10,439 negative, 901 inactive, 13 fatalities; Lincoln — 624 positive, 8,025 negative, 563 inactive, one fatality; Marshall — 778 positive, 9,080 negative, 671 inactive, five fatalities; and Maury — 2,409 positive, 25,449 negative, 2,101 inactive, 24 fatalities.
As of 2 p.m. today, Tennessee has reported 192,995 total cases, 2,598,400 negative tests, 2,377 fatalities and 175,143 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 7,094,145 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 204,450 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 32,930,733 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 995,450 deaths.
—Staff Reports
