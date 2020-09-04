Giles County increased to 467 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of 2 p.m. today, Sept. 4, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 424 are now considered inactive/recovered.
Fifteen fatalities have now been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 28.
In accordance with recently updated guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control, TDH has adjusted the period of time that must pass before they consider a case to be inactive/recoverd from 21 days to 14 days.
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 6,916, up from 6,895.
Thirty-one Giles County residents have been hospitalized since May 9.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Long-Term Care Clusters
TDH first reported a cluster at NHC, Pulaski July 17. Cluster information at long-term care facilities is updated each Friday.
Today’s update saw NHC, Pulaski removed from the list.
According to TDH, “A cluster is closed once 28 days have passed since the last exposure to a case within the facility.”
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 768 positive, 8,439 negative, 681 recovered, nine fatalities; Lincoln — 438 positive, 6,225 negative, 397 recovered, one fatality; Marshall — 576 positive, 7,135 negative, 464 recovered, four fatalities; and Maury — 1,831 positive, 19,707 negative, 1,570 recovered, 17 fatalities.
As of 2 p.m. today, Tennessee has reported 160,597 total cases, 2,088,986 negative tests, 1,837 fatalities and 143,156 recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 6,183,405 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 187,347 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 26,418,530 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 870,948 deaths.
—Staff Reports
