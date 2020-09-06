Giles County increased to 483 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of 2 p.m. today, Sept. 6, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 429 are now considered inactive/recovered.
Fifteen fatalities have now been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 39.
In accordance with recently updated guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control, TDH has adjusted the period of time that must pass before they consider a case to be inactive/recoverd from 21 days to 14 days.
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 7,107, up from 7,066.
Thirty-one Giles County residents have been hospitalized since May 9.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Long-Term Care Clusters
TDH first reported a cluster at NHC, Pulaski July 17. Cluster information at long-term care facilities is updated each Friday.
Yesterday’s update saw NHC, Pulaski removed from the list.
According to TDH, “A cluster is closed once 28 days have passed since the last exposure to a case within the facility.”
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 797 positive, 8,557 negative, 699 recovered, 11 fatalities; Lincoln — 460 positive, 6,369 negative, 403 recovered, one fatality; Marshall — 595 positive, 7,398 negative, 496 recovered, four fatalities; and Maury — 1,883 positive, 20,196 negative, 1,615 recovered, 18 fatalities.
As of 2 p.m. today, Tennessee has reported 164,126 total cases, 2,132,885 negative tests, 1,865 fatalities and 145,359 recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 6,262,989 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 188,711 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 26,951,838 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 880,779 deaths.
—Staff Reports
