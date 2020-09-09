Giles County increased to 493 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of 2 p.m. today, Sept. 9, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 435 are now considered inactive/recovered.
Fifteen fatalities have now been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 43.
In accordance with recently updated guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control, TDH has adjusted the period of time that must pass before they consider a case to be inactive/recoverd from 21 days to 14 days.
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 7,191, up from 7,181.
Thirty-one Giles County residents have been hospitalized since May 9.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 808 positive, 8,768 negative, 717 inactive, 11 fatalities; Lincoln — 467 positive, 6,452 negative, 415 inactive, one fatality; Marshall — 601 positive, 7,475 negative, 528 inactive, four fatalities; and Maury — 1,902 positive, 20,440 negative, 1,692 inactive, 18 fatalities.
As of 2 p.m. today, Tennessee has reported 166,587 total cases, 2,165,995 negative tests, 1,931 fatalities and 149,698 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 6,334,158 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 189,972 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 27,628,190 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 898,757 deaths.
—Staff Reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.