Giles County increased to 4,058 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of July 12, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 3,949 are now considered inactive/recovered.
One hundred fatalities have been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently nine.
“TDH defines ‘inactive/recovered’ as people who are (1) at least 14 days beyond their symptom onset date, or are at least 14 days beyond the first test confirming their illness if asymptomatic, and (2) are not deceased.”
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 24,584, up from 24,516 a week ago.
Giles County has had 112 residents hospitalized since May 9, 2020.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 6,113 positive, 31,787 negative, 6,008 inactive, 95 fatalities; Lincoln — 4,418 positive, 18,996 negative, 4,341 inactive, 67 fatalities; Marshall — 4,370 positive, 24,772 negative, 4,260 inactive, 63 fatalities; and Maury — 13,783 positive, 80,733 negative, 13,566 inactive, 177 fatalities.
As of today, Tennessee has reported 870,971 total cases, 7,433,173 negative tests, 12,608 fatalities and 854,422 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 33,878,496 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 607,415 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 187,098,861 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 4,035,463 deaths.
—Staff Reports
