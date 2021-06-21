Giles County remained at 4,046 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of June 21, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 3,945 are now considered inactive/recovered.
One hundred fatalities have been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently one.
“TDH defines ‘inactive/recovered’ as people who are (1) at least 14 days beyond their symptom onset date, or are at least 14 days beyond the first test confirming their illness if asymptomatic, and (2) are not deceased.”
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 24,276, up from 24,199 a week ago.
Giles County has had 112 residents hospitalized since May 9, 2020.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 6,098 positive, 31,407 negative, 6,000 inactive, 93 fatalities; Lincoln — 4,400 positive, 18,703 negative, 4,320 inactive, 67 fatalities; Marshall — 4,315 positive, 24,391 negative, 4,244 inactive, 61 fatalities; and Maury — 13,729 positive, 79,643 negative, 13,529 inactive, 177 fatalities.
As of today, Tennessee has reported 866,324 total cases, 7,309,210 negative tests, 12,524 fatalities and 851,978 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 33,551,990 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 602,033 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 178,635,836 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 3,868,790 deaths.
—Staff Reports
