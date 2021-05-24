Giles County increased to 4,020 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of May 24, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 3,897 are now considered inactive/recovered.
One hundred-one fatalities have been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 22.
“TDH defines ‘inactive/recovered’ as people who are (1) at least 14 days beyond their symptom onset date, or are at least 14 days beyond the first test confirming their illness if asymptomatic, and (2) are not deceased.”
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 23,848, up from 23,690.
Giles County has had 111 residents hospitalized since May 9, 2020.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 6,012 positive, 30,670 negative, 5,864 inactive, 92 fatalities; Lincoln — 4,372 positive, 18,347 negative, 4,299 inactive, 63 fatalities; Marshall — 4,211 positive, 23,909 negative, 4,134 inactive, 58 fatalities; and Maury — 13,593 positive, 77,922 negative, 13,344 inactive, 173 fatalities.
As of today, Tennessee has reported 860,966 total cases, 7,104,246 negative tests, 12,393 fatalities and 842,652 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 33,137,285 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 590,167 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 167,045,252 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 3,467,796 deaths.
—Staff Reports
