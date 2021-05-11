A May 2 crash on Access Road claimed the life of a 30-year-old Pulaski woman.
Brittney Arbuckle was killed when her 2004 Ford F150 left the roadway when attempting a right-hand turn around 10:51 p.m., entering a ditch and striking a standing tree where the vehicle came to rest, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol preliminary report.
Giles EMS paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.
According to the THP report, the victim was not wearing a seatbelt.
A juvenile passenger was treated at the scene by Giles EMS and transported to STRHS Pulaski with non-critical injuries, according to Giles EMS.
Giles County Fire and Rescue and the Giles County Sheriff’s Department also aided at the scene.
Obituary information for Arbuckle may be found on page A3 of this edition.
—Staff Reports
