Dale Berry has announced his candidacy for the District 3 seat on the Giles County Board of Education.
Berry is the “can do” candidate who will work to build schools that will graduate students equipped with the knowledge and skills to lead prosperous lives, form strong families and be good citizens.
He believes the four pillars of a good school are:
• Faith — School curricula should be based on the Judeo-Christian values that inspired the principles enshrined in the U.S. and Tennessee Constitutions.
• Family — Parents must be empowered with the rights necessary to secure the best education for their children, including the right to know what is being taught to their children and the right to send their children to the school of their choice, public or private.
• Flag — Schools should honor America’s heritage as “one Nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”
• Facts — Schools are to provide “education, NOT indoctrination,” with curricula based on objective reality, NOT ideologically driven subjectivity.
Berry reminds all citizens that early voting begins July 15 and runs through July 30; election day is Aug. 4.
—Dale Berry
