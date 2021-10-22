After a successful first year, the Giles County Evergreen Expedition will return this December.
The dates for the Giles County Evergreen Expedition, which is held at the Giles County Agri Park, are Dec. 10-12.
There are 45 trees available for decorating this year, 15 more than last year.
While admission to the Evergreen Expedition will remain free to the public, the Giles County Agri Park Committee voted recently to ask those decorating trees to donate $20 to help with gifts and door prizes for those who come to the park to view the trees.
The committee also decided against having Santa Claus or any other activities inside Volunteer Hall at the Agri Park during the Evergreen Expedition again this year due to potential holiday upticks in COVID.
The Giles Chamber will be in charge of signing up businesses, organizations and individuals interested in decorating a tree. To reserve your tree, visit gilescountychamber.com, click “Events” and choose “Register” under the Evergreen Expedition listing, or call the Chamber at 363-3789.
Approximately 600 cars toured the Evergreen Expedition at the Agri Park last year, which included perfect weather. Even more are expected in 2021, with maybe a few new twists to be considered as the time for the Expedition approaches.
In other business, the Agri Park Committee:
• Heard a report that approximately 7,000 people went through the Here’s The Beef Festival and the festival was successful as a fund-raising event for the Pulaski Lions Club, who were joined by the Giles Chamber in presenting the festival and carnival this year.
Park Director Benny Birdsong said most of the events did well and noted that the weather was perfect for the first time in years.
• Birdsong told the committee he would like to get a driveway run all the way to the walking trail at the Agri Park, which he said is being well used.
