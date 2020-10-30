Latest
- COVID-19 Daily Update — Oct. 30
- Two Transported in Wednesday Crash
- Record Early Voting Period Ends as Election Day Approaches
- Property Maintenance Ordinance to be Enforced in Minor Hill
- GCHS Golf Advances to Region Tournament
- The Other Side: 'Black Like Me'
- Daylight Saving Time Ends This Weekend
- COVID-19 Daily Update — Oct. 29
- Giles Inn Offers New Look, Same Great Service
- GC Voters Can Ensure Fast Mail Delivery of Absentee By-Mail Ballots
-
Oct 30
-
Oct 31
-
Oct 31
-
Nov 2
-
Nov 2
-
Nov 2
Featured Classifieds
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- This Week's Citizen Spotlight Is Lori Herd
- COVID-19 Daily Update — Oct. 26
- COVID-19 Daily Update — Oct. 27
- COVID-19 Daily Update — Oct. 29
- COVID-19 Daily Update — Oct. 25
- COVID-19 Daily Update — Oct. 28
- COVID-19 Daily Update — Oct. 24
- What You Need to Know This Property Tax Season
- Giles Inn Offers New Look, Same Great Service
- Faye Lynn McNeese
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.