Time is running out for candidates seeking offices in the Aug. 4 election to confirm their participation in public debates scheduled for June 15-17.
Giles County voters are also encouraged over the next few weeks to submit questions they would like to have candidates seeking their votes answer.
The debates, presented by Pulaski Citizen Live, Kitchen 218, Giles County Fire and Rescue, Haney Realty and Property Management, Holley’s Printing, First Realty Group and M&M Staffing LLC, will serve as public forums for candidates to answer questions concerning issues vital to Giles County, the 22nd Judicial District as well as the state and federal governments.
“I’ve always believed in voting for candidates based on where they stand on issues and how they view the role of an elected official,” Pulaski Citizen Publisher Scott Stewart said. “These debates are a chance to get candidates on the record about the issues. Public forums like this offer a more personal experience for the audience and the candidates.”
The deadline for candidates to confirm their participation is the end of business Thursday, May 26.
“A lot of candidates have confirmed their participation, and we appreciate their willingness to publicly address the issues that are important to Giles County,” Stewart said. “We want to make sure every candidate has ample opportunity to respond.”
Candidates can confirm their participation by calling or texting 638-7592 or emailing
[email protected]. The same information can be used by voters to submit questions. Questions will also be accepted the night of the event.
Scheduling for the event will take place after the deadline has passed. PULASKI CITIZEN will reach out to candidates to give them the schedule once it is set.
The debates will be hosted at Kitchen 218 on North First Street just off the Pulaski Square as a service to the community. Kitchen 218 can accommodate approximately 250 people on a first-come-first-serve basis.
The debates will also be streamed live on Facebook and recorded for replay there. It will also be made available on the PULASKI CITIZEN Youtube Channel.
— Staff Reports
