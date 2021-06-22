Applications are now being accepted for the 2022 WKSR Radio Community Auction.
The application should include why the organization should receive the auction proceeds, what is to be accomplished with the money, how many people will be served with the proceeds, how many members are in the organization and names of officers and directors.
A contact name and phone number should be included in the application for any questions that may arise.
Applications must be submitted in person at WKSR, 1592 W. College St, Pulaski, by 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 30.
All applications will be reviewed by the WKSR Auction Committee, and a recipient will be selected on or before July 15.
Each year WKSR radio reserves two Sundays in February to host an on-air charity auction. The community is invited to donate items, services, baked goods and more to be auctioned, and proceeds go to the selected organization that provides valuable services to Giles County.
For questions or more information, call WKSR at 363-2505.
—WKSR
