Next week, candidates seeking offices and seats in local and state government will meet to discuss and debate the issues important to the positions they seek.
The 2022 Great Debates, presented by Pulaski Citizen Live and hosted by Kitchen 218, are scheduled for Wednesday-Friday, June 15-17, with more than 30 local candidates on the Aug. 4 ballot set to take the stage in the new event venue at Kitchen 218.
The debates are sponsored by Giles County Fire and Rescue, Haney Realty and Property Management, Holley’s Printing, First Realty Group and M&M Staffing LLC and will be open to the public on a first-come-first-serve basis. Kitchen 218’s upstairs event venue will accommodate approximately 225 people.
“Those with mobility issues wishing to attend need to know that the only access to the debate venue will be by stairs,” PULASKI
CITIZEN Publisher Scott Stewart said, adding that TVs downstairs at Kitchen 218 will also show the debates. “Everything is going to be streamed live by Pulaski Citizen Live. PES Energize has also agreed to air the videos of the debates after they are complete. We are going to do our best to make sure those who want to see the debates can do so.”
Voters can still submit their questions by calling or texting 638-7592 or emailing [email protected]. Anyone attending the debates will have the opportunity to submit a question in writing at the door that will be considered for use in the debates.
Stewart will moderate/emcee the event while three local panelists will pose questions to the candidates developed by the PULASKI CITIZEN news staff from its local coverage and questions received from the public.
Local pastor and Pulaski Alderman Ricky Keith, local pastor and auditor with the U.S. Dept. of Defense Brandon Bass and local attorney Chris Williams have agreed to serve as panelists for the debates.
Format
The format of the event will be informal as candidates will take the stage in groups based on either the offices they are running for or the districts in which they are running.
Each candidate will have approximately one minute to introduce themselves before the question and answer session for each group begins. After the question and answers are complete, each candidate will be given time for a closing statement.
“While we are estimating around 10 minutes per candidate, we want to make sure all candidates have the opportunity to say everything they want to share with the voters,” Stewart said. “And with three nights, we will be able to be flexible to a degree on the time for each group. This event is about information and discussing the things that are important to us all as Giles Countians.”
Stewart added that the respect that was shown throughout the 2018 debates to all candidates was part of the reason for the success of that event.
“I encourage anyone attending or participating to keep in mind that we are all doing this to find the best candidates for each of these positions because it’s important to all of us,” Stewart said. “How we go about doing that is just as important as the fact that we are doing it. We will require everyone to treat each other with respect.”
The order of appearance and confirmed candidates for the debates are:
Wednesday, June 15
County Executive — Melissa Greene and Graham Stowe.
Circuit Judge — Lee Brooks (Part III); and Caleb Bayless and Stacie Odeneal (Part IV).
School Board — Chris McAlister and Jim Stewart (District 1); Dale Berry (District 3); Derek Rowe and Scooter Sumners (District 4); and Knox Vanderpool (District 7).
Thursday, June 16
Trustee — Tony Risner.
County Clerk — Leigh Brymer and Carol Wade.
County Commission — Mike Cesarini, Annelle Guthrie
and Tammy Pierchoski (District 3); Duane Jones, Roger Reedy, Matthew Hopkins and Chris McCartney (District 4); Evan Baddour and Joseph
Sutton (District 6).
Friday, June 17
Sheriff — Kyle Helton and John Mitchell.
County Commission — Stoney Jackson, Terry Jones, David Wamble and Harold Young (District 2); Lois Aymett, Brad Butler, Gayle Jones, Bobby J. Morgan, Tommy
Pollard and Katie Whitfield (District 5); Jeff Adams, Shelley
Goolsby, Judy Pruett and
Maurice Woodard (District 7).
—Staff Reports
