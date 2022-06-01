More than 30 candidates in the Aug. 4 election have confirmed their intentions to participate in local debates scheduled for June 15-17 at Kitchen 218 on North First Street in Pulaski.
The debates, presented by Pulaski Citizen Live, Kitchen 218, Giles County Fire and Rescue, Haney Realty and Property Management, Holley’s Printing, First Realty Group and M&M Staffing LLC, will serve as public forums for candidates to answer questions concerning issues vital to Giles County and the 22nd Judicial District.
Stewart noted that due to the interest of local candidates the debates will take place over three nights, June 15-17. Each night a meet and greet hour will start at Kitchen 218 at 5 p.m. with the debate events set to start at 6 p.m. in the upstairs entertainment venue.
The debates will be open to the public on a first-come-first-serve basis. Kitchen 218’s upstairs event venue will accommodate approximately 225 people.
“Those with mobility issues wishing to attend need to know that the only access to the debate venue will be by stairs,” PULASKI CITIZEN Publisher Scott Stewart said, adding that TVs downstairs at Kitchen 218 will also show the debates. “Everything is also going to be streamed live by Pulaski Citizen Live. PES Energize has also agreed to air the videos of the debates after they are complete. We are going to do our best to make sure those who want to see the debates can do so.”
Voters can still submit their questions by calling or texting 638-7592 or emailing [email protected]. Questions will also be accepted during the debates.
“While we tried to make sure we got
everybody down who wants to participate, it is possible that someone was left off the list,” Stewart said. “So, if you told us you wanted to participate and don’t see your name on the list below, let us know and we will make the proper
adjustment.”
Some candidates in similar races who are not necessarily running against each other will be on stage together for more time efficiency, Stewart added.
“We have six total school board candidates signed up to participate, so we will have all of them on the stage together to help with continuity,” he said. “The same with our three circuit judge
candidates.”
The order of appearance and confirmed candidates for the debates are:
Wednesday, June 15
County Executive — Melissa Greene and Graham Stowe.
Circuit Judge — Lee Brooks (Part III); and Caleb Bayless and Stacie Odeneal (Part IV).
School Board — Chris McAlister and Jim Stewart (District 1); Dale Berry (District 3); Derek Rowe and Scooter Sumners(District 4); and Knox Vanderpool (District 7).
Thursday, June 16
Trustee — Tony Risner.
County Clerk — Leigh Brymer and Carol Wade.
County Commission — Mike Cesarini, Annelle Guthrie and Tammy Pierchoski (District 3); Duane Jones, Roger Reedy and Matthew Hopkins, Chris McCartney (District 4); Evan Baddour and Joseph Sutton (District 6).
Friday, June 17
Sheriff — Kyle Helton and John Mitchell.
County Commission — Stoney Jackson, Terry Jones, David Wamble and Harold Young (District 2); Lois Aymett, Brad Butler, Gayle Jones, Bobby J. Morgan, Tommy Pollard and Katie Whitfield (District 5); Jeff Adams, Shelley Goolsby, Judy Pruett and Maurice Woodard (District 7).
(1) comment
It's good that we are afforded an opportunity to listen to and ask questions of those who wish to run for office
