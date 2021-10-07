Jason Martin, M.D. will speak on Pulaski’s Courthouse Square Saturday, Oct. 9, at 11:30 a.m.
The director of Hendersonville’s critical care unit, Martin has been a vocal critic of Gov. Bill Lee’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis.
“Overall, I feel like the governor’s response to COVID has been ‘fend for yourself,’” Martin recently stated in the Tennessean newspaper. “I think it’s costing people’s lives.”
The physician, who announced his 2022 candidacy for the Governorship of Tennessee in August, has no prior governmental service. He has referred to himself as an “authentic outsider” and a “moderate” Democrat. As such, he is conducting a listening tour to meet as many Tennesseans as possible during visits to each of the state’s 95 counties.
He has stated his platform as including job creation, affordable health care and fully-funded education. His appearance in Pulaski, like during other stops of his listening tour, are to hear voters’ issues and concerns.
The public is encouraged to attend this first step in Martin’s run for leadership of Tennessee.
—Giles County Democratic Party
