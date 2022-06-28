David Wamble has announced his candidacy for re-election as a District 2 county commissioner.
A 1992 graduate of Giles County High School, Wamble has owned and operated Wamble Heating and Air Conditioning for 18 years and was employed with UPS for 15 years. He currently serves as a county commissioner for District 2. Prior to joining the county commission, Wamble served four years as the District 2 representative on the Giles County Board of Education.
He attended Martin Methodist College for two years and graduated from the Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Pulaski, where he currently serves on the school’s HVAC Advisory Committee.
Members of First United Methodist Church in Pulaski, Wamble and wife Meleah Mullins Wamble have two daughters, Anna, 19, and Sarah, 17. He is the son of the late Bob and Linda Beeler Wamble.
“I would like to continue serving District 2 and Giles County, working toward growth while maintaining the county services we all need,” Wamble said.
—David Wamble
