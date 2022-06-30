Giles County Commissioner David Adams has announced his candidacy for re-election to his District 3 seat.
“To the citizens and voters of the third district, I say thanks for trusting me to serve you for five terms,” Adams said.
“I have always had the tax payer in mind when I cast a vote. I think the county should be run like a business and not like a place to spend your tax dollars. We need to buy what we need, not what we want.
“We have a lot of things facing us in the next four years, taxes being the big one. We must spend tax dollars wisely or we create a problem that will create a bigger problem. We must [stop] spending unwisely, or that could be a property tax increase or a wheel tax for the citizens to be faced with.
“We have a teacher problem also.
“Giles County is a good place to live and raise a family, we need to keep it that way.
“I would call it an honor to serve the citizens of the third
district four more years. Your vote and support would be appreciated. God Bless our county and our state.”
—David Adams
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.