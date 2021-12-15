Sometimes people’s needs are not met in their day-to-day lives, and they go about their week, month and even years getting by with the absolute bare minimum they can manage to buy for themselves and their family.
The Community Rural Food Delivery (RFD) program is there to assist those in Giles County who have such needs by offering weekly pop-up food distributions, monthly food distribution/delivery and backpack programs providing food for children to take home for the weekends.
“We are not trying to replace a government program for those who are chronically in need,” Will Roberts with the RFD said, adding that the RFD can assist those in situations where someone is laid off and making hard decisions like whether they can pay their rent or car payment or buy food.
“We are trying to relieve at least one of those so that they can have money to do some of the other necessities,” he said.
According to census.gov, the median household income for Giles County in 2019 was $49,614.
Community RFD’s Rich Woolard said he had recently read the “break even point” is currently $52,000 for a family of four.
“There are the elderly on fixed monthly incomes of less [than] $1,000,” Woolard said. “These are the people who can’t afford both food and medication. The family of four can’t have an illness or a car repair.”
Many Giles Countians would fall into this category and “are scraping by,” Roberts said.
“It is important because they don’t have to feel like they need to prove that they need help,” Woolard said, adding that some people make too much money to qualify for government assisted programs, but with the RFD, “all they have to do is say, ‘We need a little help,’ without having to prove they need it.”
According to available statistics, Roberts said the RFD program is reaching only about 25 percent of those with needs in Giles County.
In October, a total of 60,000 pounds of food was given out during the weekly distributions, Roberts said, adding that “about 700 families get some form of food from them each week and about 400 children are in the backpack programs that also receive help.”
During monthly distribution, approximately 500-600 boxes are given out, half at the Giles County Agri Park and the other half delivered by volunteers to those who cannot get out to pick it up themselves.
In order to continue providing food at the levels accomplished over the past few years, RFD needs donations and volunteers.
While much of the food is collected through Feed America First and Second Harvest that receive donations from stores such as Kroger and Wal-Mart, “we can only get food that they have and if they do not have it, we cannot get it,” Roberts insisted. “We are spending between $7,000-$10,000 per month, and we are running out of money. It was over $100,000 on food last year and we’re getting hit hard by increasing prices and empty food shelves.”
Between 1,000-1,500 loaves of bread are donated and picked up each week in Tullahoma but picking them up requires diesel fuel (8 miles per gallon) to drive there, and the two to three trips per week to Nashville or Murfreesboro to pick up the food “burns a lot of fuel” as well, Roberts said.
“We’ve kind of reached a point where we are spending more than we are taking in and we need to fix that,” Roberts said.
How far can $150 go?
Roberts said that amount can buy 1,000 pounds of food for Community RFD to
distribute.
“Giving $150 helps a lot,” Roberts said, adding that each box costs $10-$15, but lately it is costing closer to the $15.
Those wanting to donate to Community RFD can do so at First National Bank (FNB) or through the RFD Facebook page as well.
There is also a need for more volunteers to assist with box preparation, food distribution and delivery.
The weekly distributions require about 40-50 people to help with the box preparation on the third Thursday of each month, Roberts said, adding that lately they have been short about 10 percent under the amount they need.
Volunteers are also needed the following Saturday when the food is distributed, which can take one to three hours depending on how much food there is to distribute, he said.
RFD is always in need of volunteers at Agri Park for distribution Saturdays, Roberts said, adding there is also a need for volunteers to deliver to shut-ins as well.
“We could probably serve a whole lot more people if we had volunteers to haul food to people’s houses,” he said.
Six to 10 people are needed for the backpack program each week and pop-up food distributions on weeks that RFD is not doing its main monthly distribution, and lately they have had to get by with only about four people volunteering, according to
Roberts.
So, in the spirit of giving, consider donating your time and/or money to Community RFD for those people in the community who are trying to decide what bill has to go unpaid just so their family can eat.
Woolard said he has witnessed how Community RFD has helped get people past a “rough spot,” as he recounted seeing some who had previously needed assistance around town and asking if he would see them at distribution.
“Some have responded with, ‘Oh, we don’t need it now. You helped us get by and we’re in a better place now,’” Woolard recalled.
If you are in a place where you can contribute your assistance to this cause, you are encouraged to do so.
“Help your neighbor,” Roberts insisted.
For those who are in need, you are encouraged to follow the Community RFD on Facebook to have access to the distribution schedule.
The next packing night will be tomorrow (Thursday) beginning at 5:30 p.m. in the Sharp Annex next to First UMC Pulaski. The monthly food distribution will be held at the Giles County Agri Park Saturday, Dec. 18, at 9 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.