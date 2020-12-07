The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s (TDOSHS) Driver Services Division has announced a new online service for customers with suspended or revoked driver licenses.
Reinstatement customers can now submit compliance documents online in e-Services. For many, this will allow the reinstatement process, from suspended or revoked to reinstated, to take place completely online without visiting a Driver Services Center in person.
All services now available online in e-Services:
• Submit Reinstatement Documents
• Pay Reinstatement Fees
• Reissue After Reinstatement
• New Tennessee Resident & New Driver License Application
• Driver License or CDL Renewal
• Driver License or CDL Duplicate
• CDL Medical Certification Renewal
• Change of Address
• Schedule a Road Skills Test Appointment
• Advance a GDL License
• Driver License Practice Test
• Driving History / MVR
• Reprint Confirmation
• Submit an Owner Operator Report
• Manage Emergency Contacts
The Department continues to encourage all Tennesseans seeking driver services to utilize the online portal when possible. For services not available online in e-Services, customers may visit a Self-Service Kiosk, participating county clerk partner or are encouraged to make an appointment for their Driver Services Center visit.
To learn more about submitting compliance documents online, visit https://www.tn.gov/safety/driver-services/reinstatements.html.
—TDOSHS
