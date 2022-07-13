Voters ready to hit the polls sooner than later will get their chance as early voting starts this week.
Early voting for the Aug. 4 election starts Friday, July 15, and runs through July 30. All early voting will take place at the Giles County Election Commission office in the basement of the Giles County Courthouse Annex.
On election day (Aug. 4) voters will cast their ballots at their voting precinct locations, which can be found in the special section in last week’s PULASKI CITIZEN, which is also available at PulaskiCitizen.com. For more information on where to vote, call the Giles County Election Commission at 363-2424.
In addition to county, municipal, judicial district and state and federal seats on the ballot, a referendum will ask voters who live outside the Pulaski city limits to vote yes or no on extending countywide a quarter of a percent sales tax that is already collected inside the City of Pulaski. Half of the revenue collected from the sales tax is required to go to Giles County schools if it is approved countywide.
The candidates for the seats and positions on the Aug. 4 ballot are:
County
• Giles County
Commission — Three county commission seats are on the ballot for each of the county’s seven districts (21 total seats).
District 1 — Erin Curry, James Lathrop and Joyce Woodard;
District 2 — Thomas J. Dancison, Stoney Jackson, Terry Jones, David Wamble, Tracy Wilburn and Harold Young;
District 3 — David Adams, Mike Cesarini, Morgan Flowers, Annelle McPeters Guthrie, Tammy Pierchoski and Tim Risner;
District 4 — Matthew Hopkins, Duane Jones, Chris McCartney, Roger Reedy, Caleb Savage and George Witt;
District 5 — Lois Aymett, Brad Butler, Gayle Jones, Bobby J. Morgan, Tommy Pollard, Matt Rubelsky and Katie Whitfield;
District 6 — Evan Baddour, Rose Yvonne Brown, Phil Glover, Mayur Patel and Joseph Sutton;
District 7 — Jeff Adams, Shelly Goolsby, Michael Harmon, Terry Harwell, Judy Pruett and Maurice E. Woodard;
• County Executive — One person is elected. The candidates are Melissa Greene and Graham Stowe.
• Sheriff — One person is elected. The candidates are Kyle Helton and John Mitchell.
• Register of Deeds — One person is elected. The lone candidate is Tammy Helton.
• Trustee — One person is elected. The candidates are Carlie Eubank and Tony Risner.
• Circuit Court Clerk — One person is elected. The lone candidate is Natalie Bass Oakley.
• County Clerk — One person is elected. The candidates are Leigh Rena Brymer and Carol Wade.
• Giles County General Sessions Judge — One person is elected. The lone candidate is Chip Richardson.
• School Board — Full-term seats are on the ballot for districts 1, 3, 5 and 7 and an unexpired-term seat for District 4. One person is elected to each open seat.
District 1 — The candidates are Chris McAlister and Jim Stewart;
District 3 — The candidates are Dale Berry and LeAnn Gordon;
District 4 — The candidates are Derek Rowe and Gary (Scooter) Sumners;
District 5 — The lone candidate is Richie Brewer.
District 7 — The lone candidate is Knox Vanderpool.
City Elections
Three local municipalities will also hold elections in August.
• The City of Elkton has openings for mayor and two aldermen. The candidates for Elkton aldermen seats are Bill Cary and Ryan Gilland. No candidates qualified for Elkton Mayor.
• The City of Minor Hill has an opening for mayor, two full-term aldermen and one unexpired-term alderman. The lone candidate for the unexpired alderman term is Bill Sacharnoski. No candidates qualified for the other two aldermen seats. The lone candidate for the Minor Hill Mayor’s seat is Tracy Wilburn.
• The City of Lynnville has openings for three aldermen. The lone candidate is Floyd Pratt. No other candidates qualified for Lynnville alderman.
Judicial District
On the Aug. 4 ballot for the 22nd Judicial District are all four Circuit Court Judge seats, District Attorney and Public Defender.
• Voters will choose one candidate per seat for Circuit Court Judge Parts I-IV.
Part I: The lone candidate is David L. Allen;
Part II: The lone candidate is John Russell (Russ) Parks;
Part III: The candidates are Lee Brooks and Christoper V. (Chris) Sockwell;
Part IV: The candidates are Caleb Bayless, Stacie Odeneal and Sammy Patterson.
• District Attorney General: The lone candidate is Brent Cooper.
• Public Defender: The lone candidate is Travis Jones.
State
Candidates seeking election to state offices in November are on the ballot for party primaries on the Aug. 4 ballot.
• Clay Doggett is the lone Republican primary candidate in his bid for re-election to the Tennessee House of Representatives District 70.
• Incumbent Bill Lee is the lone candidate for the Republican primary for governor.
• Democrats Carnita Atwater, Jason Martin, Casey Nicholson and J.B. Smiley Jr. are all candidates for the Democrat primary for governor.
• Other positions on the state primary ballot are Executive Committeeman and Committeewoman District 28. Angie McClanahan and Julie Quan (Republican) and Vicki S. Hale (Democrat) are candidates for their respective Committeewoman primaries and David Cruz (Republican) and Gregory D. Hanners and Seth James (Democrat) are candidates for their respective Committeeman primaries.
Primaries will also be held in August to choose candidates for the Republican and Democrat parties in the race for U.S. Representative District 7. Republican Mark Green is the lone Republican candidate and Odessa Kelley is the lone Democrat candidate.
