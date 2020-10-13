The people of Giles County will have a chance to make their collective voices heard, and hopefully beat the crowds, as Tennessee begins its 16-day early voting period tomorrow (Wednesday).
Tennessee’s early voting period runs Oct. 14-29, and local early voting will take place at the Election Commission office in the basement of the Giles County Courthouse Annex. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday early voting times are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. The first two Thursdays of the early voting period will see hours of 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday early voting hours are 8 a.m.-noon. The final day of the early voting period, Thursday, Oct. 29, will have extended hours, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
During early voting and on Election Day, Tennesseans are encouraged to do their part to ensure a safe voting experience. This includes wearing a face covering and maintaining a six-foot distance from poll officials and other voters. Voters should expect to see signs with further safety instructions at their polling locations. All poll officials will be wearing face coverings and will be trained in social distancing measures.
“Our top priority, this election season is that every Tennessee voter can cast their ballot safely and securely,” Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett said. “Utilizing Tennessee’s robust early voting period is an excellent way to accomplish this goal.”
Tennesseans voting early or on Election Day should remember to bring valid photo identification with them to the polls. A driver license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, by the Tennessee state government or by the federal government, is acceptable, even if it’s expired. College student IDs are not acceptable.
The ballot for the Nov. 3 election will include a number of local, state and national races including the presidential election, which pits incumbent Republican Donald Trump against Democrat Joe Biden as well as a host of third-party candidates.
The U.S. Senate race for the state of Tennessee will feature incumbent Republican Bill Hagerty facing Democrat Marquita Bradshaw and several independent candidates. The U.S. House of Representatives race for District 7 will see incumbent Republican Mark E. Green face Democrat Kiran Sreepada and independent candidates Ronald Brown and Scott Anthony Vieira Jr.
The state election includes Tennessee House of Representatives District 70 incumbent Republican Clay Doggett running unopposed. Tennessee State District 28 Republican Joey Hensley will face independent James Gray.
In local races, three aldermen will be chosen for the cities of Ardmore, Tenn., and Pulaski. In Ardmore, incumbents Paul T. Van Manen and Garon Hargrove will appear on the ballot along with Ken Crosson and Wayne Harvell. Eligible write-in candidates include Theresa Weir and Charles Edwin Burgoon.
In Pulaski, incumbents Ricky Keith and Randy Massey will appear on the ballot alongside John Amlaner, Zacchaeus Garrett and Larry Worsham. Janice Marks Tucker has qualified as a write-in candidate.
Tennesseans can find early voting and Election Day polling locations, view and mark sample ballots and much more with the GoVoteTN app or online at GoVoteTN.com. You can download the GoVoteTN app for free in the App Store or Google Play. Reviewing your sample ballot and deciding how you will vote can reduce your time at the polls.
