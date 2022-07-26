Early Voting ends Saturday, July 30, moving the focus of the upcoming election to Aug. 4 when voters will go to the polls in their assigned precincts.
Giles County Administrator of Elections Zena Dickey said 1,821 had cast their ballots, as of press time, during the early voting period that ends Saturday at noon.
The remaining votes will be cast on Aug. 4 at precincts assigned to voters based on where they live. Voting hours at the precincts are 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
Once all votes have been cast, the Giles County Election Commission will tally the voting totals for all early, absentee and election day voting and release those unofficial results from each precinct as they are calculated. Voting totals become official when the Election Commission certifies the results on Aug. 19 at 3 p.m.
Election night results will be available live on Pulaski Citizen Live’s YouTube Channel. Coverage is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. Candidates are invited to stop by Kitchen 218 to speak to voters during the live stream. A link to the Election Night coverage will be posted on the PULASKI CITIZEN Facebook page when it goes live. Pulaski Citizen Live’s Election Night coverage is sponsored by Bob White Realty, First Realty Group, Giles Fire and Rescue, Haney Realty and Property Management, Holley’s Printing, M&M Staffing LLC and Murrey Chevrolet.
Voting Precincts
Giles County is split into seven voting districts; each district is split into two precincts. There are a total of 14 precincts. Voting districts and precincts are determined by each voter’s primary residence address.
To verify your voting district and precinct, call or visit the Giles County Election Commission office, 363-2424 or Giles County Courthouse Annex, 222 W. Madison St., Pulaski.
The following is a general description of the areas making up each district along with the addresses of each voting precinct.
• District 1 encompasses generally southeastern Giles County.
Precinct A is the Ardmore Precinct, located at Ardmore City Hall, 26345 Main St., Ardmore, Tenn.
Precinct B is the Prospect Precinct, located at the Almeda Gilbert Fellowship Hall, 230 Main St., Prospect.
• District 2 encompasses generally southwestern Giles County.
Precinct A is the Minor Hill Precinct, located at the Minor Hill Community Building, 165 Wray Branch Road, Minor Hill.
Precinct B is the Airport Precinct, located at Abernathy Field Airport, 326 Abernathy Field Road, Pulaski.
• District 3 encompasses generally northwestern Giles County.
Precinct A is the Richland Trace Market Precinct, 19326 Highway 64 West, Pulaski.
Precinct B is the Campbellsville Precinct, located at Campbellsville UMC, 10601 Campbellsville Road, Pulaski.
• District 4 encompasses generally northeastern and eastern Giles County.
Precinct A is the Lynnville Precinct, located at the Lynnville Municipal Building, 101 Mill St., Lynnville.
Precinct B is the Odd Fellows Hall Church of Christ Precinct, 1875 Odd Fellows Hall Road, Pulaski.
• District 5 encompasses generally an area from north of the Pulaski city limits, wrapping around the east side of the Pulaski city limits to just south of the Pulaski city limits.
Precinct A is the TCAT Precinct, 1233 E. College St., Pulaski.
Precinct B is the Agri Park Precinct, 2014 Elkton Pike, Pulaski.
• District 6 encompasses generally northern Pulaski and areas immediately north and west outside the Pulaski city limits.
Precinct A is the UT Southern Colonial Hall Precinct, 433 W. Madison St., Pulaski (enter from West Jefferson Street).
Precinct B is the BMS Precinct, located at Bridgeforth Middle School, 1051 Bridgeforth Circle, Pulaski.
• District 7 encompasses generally southern Pulaski and areas immediately south and east outside the Pulaski city limits.
Precinct A is the GCHS Precinct, located at Giles County High School CTE Bldg., 200 Sheila Frost Drive, Pulaski.
Precinct B is the Rec Center Precinct, located at the Pulaski Recreation Center, 333 E. College St.
