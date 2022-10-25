More than 900 votes have been cast since early voting for the Nov. 8 election began last week in Giles County.
As of 10:30 a.m. Monday (Oct. 24) 905 people had voted early in the Nov. 8 election that includes two local municipal elections, a countywide referendum as well as state and federal seats and four amendments to the state constitution. Early voting started Oct. 19 and ends Nov. 3.
Pulaski
Voters in Pulaski are asked to fill the position of mayor and three aldermen seats.
Qualifying to run for mayor are John Amlaner, J.J. Brindley and Larry Worsham. Incumbent Mayor Pat Ford is not seeking re-election.
Six candidates have qualified for the three open aldermen seats on the Pulaski board. They are incumbent Jerry Bryant, Tony A. Gentry, Tammy Mathis, incumbent Patricia (Pat) Miles, Janice Marks Tucker and Tasha D. Williams. Incumbent Alderman Hardin Franklin is not seeking re-election.
Pulaski Citizen Live hosted debates for candidates in the Pulaski city elections Oct. 13 at Kitchen 218. All three mayoral candidates participated in the debates along with alderman candidates Pat Miles and Janice Marks Tucker. The debates can be viewed on the Pulaski Citizen Live YouTube Channel.
Ardmore
Voters in Ardmore, Tenn., are asked to fill the position of mayor and three aldermen seats.
Qualifying to run for mayor are Wayne Harvell, incumbent Mike Magnusson and Jonathan Lee Peters.
Three candidates have qualified to run for the three open aldermen seats. They are incumbent Jason Sherman, incumbent Spencer N. Smith and Joe Stagner.
Referendum
Just one countywide item will be on the Nov. 8 ballot for voters outside those two cities. That item is a referendum allowing the sale of alcoholic beverages for consumption on premises in the county outside the cities’ limits.
In August of last year, the Giles County Commission approved a resolution placing the referendum on the Nov. 8 ballot.
The cities of Ardmore, Tenn., Minor Hill and Pulaski already allow what is known as “liquor by the drink” within their municipal limits.
State/Federal
Also on the Nov. 8 ballot will be state and federal seats including:
• Tennessee House of Representatives District 70: Giles Countian Clay Doggett (R) is the incumbent running unopposed.
• Governor: Incumbent Bill Lee (R) is challenged by Jason Martin (D) and the following independent candidates: Constance Every, John Gentry, Basil Marceaux, Charles Morgan, Alfred O’Neil, Deborah Rouse, Michael Scantland and Rick Tyler.
• Tennessee Supreme Court judges with expiring terms: Jeff Bivins, Sarah Campbell, Sharon Lee, Holly Kirby and Roger A. Page.
• U.S. House of Representatives: Giles County has been moved back into the Fourth U.S. Congressional District. The candidates for the seat are: incumbent Scott DesJarlais (R), Wayne Steele (D) and independents Clyde Benson, Tharon Chandler, David Leighton Jones, Joseph Magyer and Mike Winton.
Election Commission
The Giles County Election Commission met last week to inspect and approve voter registration applications.
During its meeting Oct. 18, the election commission:
• Signed verification that voting machines were ready for early voting.
• Marked off 100-foot boundary lines.
• Completed an annual sexual harassment training video.
• Heard there would be an upcoming Microvote demonstration.
