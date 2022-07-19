Giles County voters headed to the polls as early voting for the Aug. 4 election started last Friday.
Early voting continues through July 30 at the Giles County Election Commission office in the basement of the Courthouse Annex. Early voting hours are Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m.-noon.
Giles County Administrator of Elections Zena Dickey said 446 people had cast their ballots by noon Monday (July 18).
On election day (Aug. 4) voters will cast their ballots at their voting precinct locations, which can be found in the Election Section in the July 6 PULASKI CITIZEN, which is also available at PulaskiCitizen.com. For more information on where to vote, call the Giles County Election Commission office at 363-2424.
In addition to county, municipal, judicial district and state and federal seats on the ballot, a referendum will ask voters who live outside the Pulaski city limits to vote yes or no on extending countywide a quarter of a percent sales tax that is already collected inside the City of Pulaski. Half of the revenue collected from the sales tax is required to go to Giles County schools if it is approved countywide.
