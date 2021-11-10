The Tennessee Department of Education is working on developing a new student-focused investment strategy that would revolutionize how public schools in the state receive funding.
Tennessee Commissioner of Education Penny Schwinn visited the University of Tennessee Southern campus Nov. 1 for a public town hall to open a dialogue with the community about the efforts to reform the funding formula.
Currently, public school funding is determined by the Basic Education Program (BEP). Gov. Bill Lee, along with Schwinn, are looking to create a new funding formula from the ground up that would better serve the needs of Tennessee students.
“It is really easy to take things apart and criticize,” Schwinn said. “It is much harder to build.”
Schwinn said their mission is to create a strategy that according to their website:
• Prioritizes students over systems.
• Empowers parents to engage in their child’s education.
• Incentivizes student outcomes.
• Ensures all students, regardless of location or learning needs, are served at a high-level.
• Reflects Tennesseans’ values.
• Creates flexible funding that prepares students for postsecondary success.
“Every child should be funded in a way that will help that student thrive,” Schwinn said.
At the town hall, residents of Giles County and surrounding areas spoke about what they felt were priorities in public education.
Several individuals mentioned the need to increase funding overall, citing that Tennessee is 46th in the nation for education funding.
“Our General Assembly and state refuse to put money into education,” said educator Jackie Pope, urging legislators to prioritize education funding.
Coffee County High School teacher Mike Stein agreed, stating that the “BEP is underfunded by $1.5 billion.”
Another common theme was improving student-teacher ratios.
Stein asked the Department of Education to “reduce class sizes so the teachers can meet the needs of our students on a more individualized basis.”
Many of those who spoke stressed the need to increase teacher salaries.
“A teacher shouldn’t have to sacrifice and work a second job,” said Chester County educator Laurie Butler.
Speakers requested funding for support services such as assistant principals, school nurses, counselors and translators. There was also concern raised about funding for public charter schools and evaluating how to fund students equally regardless of local property tax income.
In addition to collecting public opinion at town halls around the state, the Department of Education has assembled a steering committee along with 18
subcommittees to advise the creation of this new policy. The subcommittees are comprised of stakeholders, including teachers, students, parents, community leaders, school and district administrators and state legislators. They are looking to gather opinions from all demographics including urban, suburban and rural areas, various socio-economic groups and others with special interests pertaining to education.
The timeline for the new plan would, if approved by the state legislature, go into effect as early as the 2023-24 school year.
The public is invited to share their opinions on what the state should prioritize in terms of education funding by emailing tnedu.funding@tn.gov.
Residents can also contact their local school board officials, or even include a hand-written note in their child’s backpack. Public comments will be directed to the appropriate subcommittee for review.
The Department of Education will also be hosting Twitter town halls and is enlisting the help of local school boards and community organizations to collect public commentary.
For more information, visit tn.gov/education/tnedufunding.
