In its first major action since the end of the 2021 election season, the Giles County Election Commission elected officers at its April 26 meeting.
Graham Stowe was re-elected chairman. Judy Mitchell will once again serve as secretary, and Maxie Trotter will hold the role of vice chairman. All three commissioners were elected by a 4-0 margin with each officer abstaining from their own vote. The positions will be for two-year terms.
In other business, the commission approved 66 new voter registrations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.