The Giles County Election Commission encourages those interested in requesting absentee ballots to do so as soon as possible for the Nov. 3 state and federal general election.
The commission’s office has already received several requests for absentee ballots. The absentee deadline is Oct. 27.
The election commissioners also emphasized that those seeking to vote via absentee ballot should also return their mail-in ballots as soon as possible to make sure they arrive in time. Standard postage does apply.
Other important upcoming dates and deadlines include:
• Voter Registration Deadline Oct. 5
• Early Voting Period Oct. 14-29
• Election Day Nov. 3
Qualifying Deadline
The qualifying deadline for the local Pulaski and Ardmore aldermen seats is set for Aug. 20 at noon.
Each city has three aldermen seats on the Nov. 3 ballot. As of Aug. 17, Randy Massey and Zacchaeus Garrett had completed qualification requirements for Pulaski. Garon Hargrove had qualified for Ardmore.
In other business, the election commission certified the results of the Aug. 6 election.
