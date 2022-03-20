The Giles County Election Commission will meet at 3 p.m. Monday, March 21.
Items on the agenda include:
• Discussion and Completion of Annual Workplace &
Sexual Harassment Training
• Inspection and approval of voter registration forms
• Website
• Budget
The meeting will be held at the election commission office in the basement of the Giles County Courthouse Annex.
