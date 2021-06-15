Elks Lodge Marks Flag Day

Local Boy Scouts work together to respectfully retire decommissioned American flags on Flag Day, June 14, at the Pulaski Elks Lodge. As part of the ceremonies, (below) Elks Lodge President Alan Brewer (left) presents Giles County Honor Guard Commander Terry Willoughby with a donation. Photos Courtesy of Ken Webb
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.