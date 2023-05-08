Elkton will use American Rescue Plan grant funds for public safety upgrades and equipment, including work needed at the Volunteer Fire Department and security at the city park.
The board approved some expenditures during its April meeting, with Mayor Jimmy Dean Caldwell reminding board members that the funds must be spent on public safety and must be spent by December 2026.
The mayor said he and Alderman Payton Blade, also Elkton Fire chief, had discussed portable lighting with generators in case the city ever faces a crisis where power goes out.
“We’re good on the police department, so this is a golden opportunity to shore up the fire department,” Caldwell said.
Blade said the fire department is in pretty good shape and remains mostly self-sufficient, but did later bring a matter to the board concerning $9,000 to repair the main engine. He stressed that the fire department still has an engine, but the main unit, the best unit, is the one that is being repaired.
While the fire department has money, Blade said it would be nice to get some help from the city.
Alderman Ryan Gilland and Caldwell suggested the use of some of the ARP funds to pay for the repair.
Gilland made a motion to allow up to $10,000 to be spent on the fire engine repair from the ARP finds, which was passed unanimously.
Caldwell said another possible use of the ARP funds could be at the park concession stand, which was broken into. He suggested possibly putting surveillance equipment, security fencing and door security at the park using the ARP funds.
“The board has spent a ton of money the last few years down at the park. All we need is something to send us back to square one,” Caldwell said.
Bids will be sought on security items for the park and other potential projects.
In other business during its April meeting, the board:
• Heard the city’s general fund had a balance of $111,296.04 as of March 31, and it was noted the Sanitation Fund is starting to build back up.
Caldwell reminded board members that the city’s expenses are paid out of the general fund, meaning as projects are undertaken and expenses paid, that amount can decrease quickly.
• Heard the city has $41,000 in capital projects savings, part of which is a $30,000 insurance payment for the city building that was damaged in a storm.
It was mentioned that the city needs to build on that capital projects savings by putting money into the fund monthly to help with street paving.
• Was informed by Blade that there are manhole covers at the wastewater treatment facility that are deteriorating.
• Approved sponsoring the Elkton School Elk Run for $250.
The next meeting of the Elkton Board of Mayor and Aldermen is scheduled for Thursday, May 11, at Elkton City Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.