The new year arrives with severe weather in tow as multiple rounds of thunderstorms and a verified “low-end EF-1” tornado hit Giles County Jan. 1. The tornado was on the ground for “close to 10 miles,” primarily affecting the Stella/Prospect area, according to Giles County Office of Emergency Management Director Jeremy Holley. Emergency responders, Pulaski Electric System crews and the Giles County Highway Department worked throughout the evening and into the next day to check on residents, clear roads and restore power. Just over 24 hours later, snow began to fall, blanketing the county in winter white. With only one minor incident reported on I-65, emergency personnel were “grateful” for the reprieve. Ron Mayes / Pulaski Citizen