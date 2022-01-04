With temperatures in the mid-70s one day, and lows in the 20s the next, Giles County experienced damaging storms and accumulated snowfall in just over a day’s time.
According to Office of Emergency Management Director Jeremy Holley, the National Weather Service confirmed Monday that the first tornado to strike Tennessee in 2022 was a “low-end EF-1 with 90 MPH winds.” The tornado, at 100 yards wide, was on the ground for “close to 10 miles.”
The location most affected by the New Year’s Day tornado was south of Elkton, in the Stella/Prospect area, Holley said.
“The response was—I can’t put into words,” he said. “The response that was given that night between county Fire and Rescue, PES, the Ambulance Service, the Highway Department, TDOT, myself, my deputy director — it was amazing how soon they got out there and kind of got an idea of what we were looking at and started trying to clear roads and check on people — it was really great.”
“We did have some structures damaged, some residential structures damaged, but for the most part, it was really minor,” Holley said, adding that some metal buildings and metal barns were blown away and there was a tremendous amount of tree damage.
According to the Giles County Highway Department, the roads with downed trees and debris included Harwell Hollow, Beech Hill, Clear Creek, Fairview, Simmons, Hagen, and Tacketts Branch, Dixontown, Abernathy, Kerr Hill, Woodrow Station, Braly Hollow, North Petty, Odd Fellows Hollow and Liberty roads, with “numerous” trees downed on Alf Harris Road.
Giles County Superintendent of Roads Barry Hyatt said the highway department had four crews out on Saturday.
All the roads are open, but the department continues to work on the cleanup that will take “about a week or so” to complete, he said.
“We had a total of around 500 customers out of power,” PES Chief Operations Officer Kirby Parr said. “We worked from the time the storm hit at 4:15 p.m. on Saturday until all of our customers were restored around 4 p.m. on Sunday.”
“We had multiple crews working during the event,” Parr said, adding that “10 poles were damaged and needed replacing.”
Parr said “numerous power lines were torn down by flying debris” as well.
Giles County Fire and Rescue Chief Bill Myers said his department had staffed the main station in Pulaski in preparation for the “imminent weather” with “eight people standing by prior to the storm.”
“As soon as the first wave passed through, we had a crew from Prospect out doing damage assessment,” Myers said, adding that GCFR worked “hand-in-hand with the county OEM office.”
According to Myers, GCFR “will staff the best we can and kind of stage out of the way until we start getting damage reports, and then we’ll put resources into the area to do damage assessment, check on people, help move trees out of the roadway, block roads where the wires are down… in concert with OEM.”
Myers said GCFR had 16 people working “at the peak” of Saturday’s storms with eight in the field and eight at the station in Pulaski on standby.
GCFR began “staffing up” around 3 p.m. and did not go home until 9 p.m., Myers said.
“These guys and ladies, they are ordinary, everyday citizens in Giles County who take the extra step to help their neighbors and take care of their neighbors,” Myers shared, adding, “they drop what they are doing, and they go make sure their neighbors are okay in any way that they can. We couldn’t be more proud of our group.”
As for the snow that followed on Sunday, “people stayed home,” Myers said. “They heeded the weather news and stayed home.”
Only one minor incident was reported on Interstate 65 during the snowy weather, which is unusual, he said.
“We are grateful that folks stayed home and were careful when they got out,” Myers said. “That is so helpful” as it keeps the rescue service’s volunteers and equipment from being out in treacherous conditions “when people heed the warnings and stay home.”
Giles Countians are encouraged to sign up for OEM’s emergency notification system at hyper-reach.com/tngilessignup.html, call 931-347-8082 or text “alerts” to 931-347-8082.
