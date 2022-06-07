dji_export_1654129706327 WEB.jpg

Giles County emergency responders are called to the scene of a tractor-trailer fire on the northbound shoulder of Interstate 65 June 1. Giles County Fire and Rescue reports its volunteers began attacking the fire upon arrival and a short time later a passenger vehicle traveling the wrong way struck the fully engulfed tractor-trailer, narrowly missing rescue personnel. According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, 54-year-old Kelley Yoshimura of Huntsville, Ala., was traveling southbound in the northbound lane when she drove straight into the front of the tractor-trailer, receiving minor injuries. Yoshimura was quickly removed from the car by GCFR personnel on the scene and was later placed into the care of Giles EMS.   Ron Mayes / Pulaski Citizen

