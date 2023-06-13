Local emergency responders are being credited with saving the life of a Nashville man injured while working on Giles County property.
According to a release from the Giles County Sheriff’s Department, Randy Sanders, 67, was bushhogging property in the 1400 block of Whitt Road on a steep hill when the tractor overturned and flipped down the hill several times.
The tractor came to rest at the bottom of the hill near a pond, the report states, with Sanders suffering a life-threatening injury to his leg.
According to the report, Giles County 9-1-1 dispatcher Brandi Chapman, who is also a Giles County EMT, took the call and began giving instructions to Sanders to use his shirt as a makeshift tourniquet to stop or slow down the bleeding.
Giles County Deputy Erik Smith was the first to arrive on the scene and immediately began applying a tourniquet to Sanders’ leg above the one Sanders had made.
Deputies Nicholas Oliver, John Yokley and Savannah Chaviers responded along with THP Trooper Nathan Methvin. Working with neighbors, they assisted EMS in getting Sanders back up the hill and to a helicopter. He was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
“Due to the quick actions of dispatcher Brandi Chapman and Deputy Erik Smith, Mr. Sanders survived the ordeal,” the sheriff’s press release states. “Mr. Sanders has a long recovery ahead, but the prognosis is that Mr. Sanders will make a full recovery and his leg was able to be saved.”
Sheriff Kyle Helton acknowledged the “outstanding work” of all of Giles County’s first responders working as a team to protect and serve their community. Specifically, he commended the quick actions of Deputy Erik Smith from his department.
“Job well done!” Helton said.
—Staff Reports
