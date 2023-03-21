After 43 years of dedicated service to Giles County and the people within it, Giles EMS Director Roy Griggs has retired.
A retirement celebration in his honor will be held Friday, March 24, from 4-7 p.m. at the Pulaski Recreation Center. A plaque presentation ceremony will begin at 5 p.m.; farewells and best wishes offered from 6:15-7 p.m. The public is welcome to attend the “come & go” event.
Griggs began his career with Giles EMS as an emergency medical technician (EMT) July 12, 1980, and then became the first paramedic in the county in 1990.
Due to his certification, the ambulance service was able to become an Advanced Life Support (ALS) service, EMS Administrative Assistant Chastity Hobbs said, to which County Medical Examiner and EMS Medical Director Joe Fite concurred.
“[Griggs] helped move us to a Class A ambulance service staffed by paramedics and critical care paramedics as opposed to basic EMTs, which was kind of the standard at the time,” Fite said, adding that Griggs has done remarkable work over the years for Giles County.
“Roy and I started working together at the ambulance service in 1980,” former EMS Supervisor and Deputy Medical Examiner Tommy Gatlin said. “We were partners for several of those years and have witnessed a lot during the years — some things that we will never forget.
“I couldn’t have a brother that I feel any closer to than I do Roy Griggs.”
Griggs has served as Giles EMS director since being appointed by former Giles County Executive Janet Vanzant in 2004.
Gatlin said even after Griggs became director, he would respond to calls while at home that were on “his end of the county.”
“As a director, he was amazing,” former EMS employee LeAnne Grissom said. “He would be on the call with you if he thought another set of hands would be needed.”
“Roy is dedicated to his profession,” Gatlin said. “He is a great paramedic.”
“Roy has worked so hard,” Vanzant said, adding that he could not even go eat somewhere without being called away, at times being specifically requested for by the patient.
“He has always had so many goals, and the passion that he has had for the service and Giles County, was contagious,” Hobbs said. “Roy Griggs has been a blessing to so many.”
“He is definitely an icon for Giles County, and Giles County is going to miss him,” Vanzant said. “It will be really hard to replace him.”
Others expressed the same sentiments about Griggs.
“He is an all-around, compassionate man who works 24/7 and would always be there to help anybody in any way that he could,” Fite said. “He would never turn down an opportunity to serve and help the people of Giles County.
“He’s just a remarkable kind of guy that way.”
Griggs’ other accolades include receiving the John Bond EMS Administrator Award in 2009; the Star of Life Award in 2015; a two-time Pulaski Citizen of the Week; serving on the E-911 Board of Directors; and being a member of the Tennessee Ambulance Service Association (TASA), the South Central EMS Directors Association (SCEMDA) and the TN Healthcare Coalition.
North and South
Station Expansions
“He [Griggs] was instrumental in placing outer ambulance stations,” Gatlin said. “He knew how beneficial each would be to the community they would serve with a shortened response time.”
“Before the north station, they were in this old FEMA trailer,” Grissom added. “It was awful.”
Grissom said Griggs did more than advocate for the stations in the northern and southern areas of the county, he also helped raise the funds and even worked on projects on his own time to cut costs.
“When he came on board, he immediately got started to get a station at Elkton because of the nursing home and the interstate,” Vanzant said. “Once he got that done, he immediately started at Richland getting them a station up there.”
Vanzant said she wanted to acknowledge someone else as well.
“Behind every good man there is a woman,” she said. “And he’s got a woman who really helped him move forward” and assisted by having fund-raisers and baked goods.
“They worked together as a great team,” Vanzant said of Griggs’ wife Eloise.
Salutations
“He has always and will always have a love for this service, the employees and the citizens of this great county that he loves so dearly,” Gatlin said. “I don’t think you can replace a paramedic, director and man like Roy.”
“Roy Griggs has made a career out of showing compassion to his fellow citizens in their times of need and will do anything he can for anyone who needs it,” PULASKI
CITIZEN Editor In Chief Cary Jane Malone said. “His retirement is Giles County’s loss, but it is also so very well-deserved.”
“He is just a great man,” Grissom said. “He was definitely more than just a boss; he was more of a friend.
“I wish him nothing but the best.”
“Enjoy your family and your friends, and don’t forget about those of us who still have a few years to go,” Hobbs concluded.
