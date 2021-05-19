The hardworking personnel at Giles EMS are oft forgotten by the general public, until tragedy strikes.
However, when valuable minutes and emergency medical treatment are the difference between life and death for a loved one, EMS crews stand in the gap for the people of Giles County.
This week, May 17-21, is a chance to pay back just a small part of the debt society owes to these local heroes as the United States celebrates National EMS Week.
Throughout the week, Giles EMS will be honored both in-house and by several local and regional organizations including AirEvac, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, STRHS Pulaski and Martin Methodist College. County Executive Melissa Greene also honored EMS Week at the May 17 Giles County Commission meeting.
More than special lunches or public recognition, though, Giles EMS Director Roy Griggs said the greatest reward his crews garner is when someone who received care has the chance to thank them after recovering, in part due to the life-saving care they received from the agency.
“I think the best reward, any of the crews would tell you, is to have someone who you took care of, no matter how minor it might have been or how tragic it might have been, to have them and their families come and express thanks,” Griggs said. “To have people walk up to you, who the last time you saw them you didn’t think would survive, but here they are talking to you. Not to pat ourselves on the back, but the care they received was a big factor in helping make sure they stayed alive until they got to a trauma surgeon or cardiac surgeon or wherever they needed to be. We have a very good bunch of people here.”
Some members of the agency chose to celebrate National EMS week by putting together a presentation for each of the local schools where children are taught about valuable life saving aid and safety measures, are able to see an ambulance up close and are given a trinket to remember the experience by.
When celebrating National EMS Week, as the agency has for around 15 years, Griggs added that he always wants to make sure employees’ families are able to take part as well. Emergency personnel are often forced to spend time away from family in performing their duties, and loved ones of EMS employees sacrifice as well.
Griggs encouraged local citizens to train in CPR and other first aid practices in order to better assess emergency situations and help fill the gap before the professionals arrive. Also, make sure roads have clearly viewable signs and that addresses are listed with large reflective numbers on houses or mailboxes, so crews are able to arrive at the scene as quickly as possible.
Griggs once again touched on the extra toll the COVID-19 pandemic has levied on emergency personnel. Although the general public has relaxed its preventative measures associated with the pandemic, EMS crews still treat potentially infected patients on a weekly basis and take all precautions necessary to ensure the safety of both patients and personnel.
So, this week, think of an emergency responder you know and remember the sacrifices they make in order to keep the county safe. Giles EMS stands vigilant in the face of medical emergencies of all types. This National EMS Week, let’s stand with them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.