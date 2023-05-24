May 21-27 is National EMS Week, which honors the men and women who provide emergency medical services to communities across the country. EMS Week brings the EMS community together and acknowledges the accomplishments of EMTs and paramedics, while building awareness of their important role in the communities where they live and work.
The theme for EMS Week 2023 is “Where Emergency Care Begins,” and Giles County EMS spent the weeks leading up to EMS Week exposing local high school students to the reality of the trauma and what is involved in emergency response with mock disaster events at both Giles County and Richland high schools.
“Here in Giles County, we are extremely proud of our emergency medical professionals who consistently go above and beyond the normal call of duty to provide care to the citizens of our community,” Giles County Emergency Management Director Bill Myers said. “‘Bringing compassionate care to our community…’ is the mission of Giles County Emergency Medical Services and is demonstrated on a daily basis through the department’s core values of integrity, professionalism, family, selflessness, dependability and compassion.”
In 1974, President Gerald Ford authorized EMS Week to celebrate EMS practitioners and the important work they do in our nation’s communities.
Giles County Executive Graham Stowe urged everyone to take time each day to recognize what EMS personnel contribute on a daily basis.
“None of us start a day thinking we’ll need emergency care, but at some point in each of our lives, we need it,” Stowe said. “Meanwhile, our EMS personnel start every day knowing they’ll be responding to crises throughout Giles County. It takes a special kind of person to endure the training — and endure the physical and emotional stresses — to serve as an emergency first responder. Thankfully, we have those special people in our Giles County EMS, and they’re proud to serve their neighbors and community. They’re standing the watch 7x24x365.”
The week’s national recognition started May 21 with Health, Wellness and Resilience Day, continued May 22 with EMS Education Day and May 23 with EMS Safety Day.
The remainder of the week’s recognition includes:
• Wednesday, May 24: EMS for Children Day
• Thursday, May 25: Save-A-Life Day (CPR & National Stop the Bleed Day)
• Friday, May 26: EMS Recognition Day
