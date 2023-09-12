Pulaski Electric System officials believe a piece of equipment incorrectly detected an overheating problem resulting in approximately 13,000 customers losing power last week.
The power outage started at 3:45 p.m. Sept. 6 and PES announced at 7:25 p.m. that all customers’ power was restored except for 158 customers in Minor Hill whose power was out due to a downed pole.
According to a PES release, the outage was caused by safety monitoring equipment incorrectly detecting an overheating issue, shutting down vital substation transformers. The monitor is responsible for preventing permanent damage to millions of dollars worth of equipment.
While it is suspected the monitor incorrectly detected the problem, data from the monitors and transformers have been sent for further analysis.
PES crews, assisted by TVA, responded to the problem and tried to restart equipment but were unsuccessful, the PES release states. The complicated process of rerouting power was determined to be the best course of action.
“To avoid overloading the system and causing catastrophic failure, the power had to be slowly restored in small sections of the county over time,” the release states.
During the outage, PES office staff were answering 10-12 calls at a time, the press release states.
“We understand some of our customers were unable to immediately contact us,” the release notes. “We encourage all customers to utilize our SmartHub app to get text updates and track and report outages in real time. The SmartHub app can be downloaded on your phone or tablet by going to Apple Play or Google Play Store.”
The equipment believed to have caused the outage is part of a five-year capital improvement plan. The design of the replacement equipment began two years ago, but due to supply chain issues it was on a 24-month back
log.
The release goes on to explain that the majority of this year’s record $14.6 million capital improvement budget is being implemented to replace end-of-life equipment and make needed upgrades for growth.
“Many variations of the cause of the outage have been speculated but we would like to clarify that the outage was not due to intentional damage, pole replacement, vegetation clearing, weather, overloading the system or an issue related to TVA generation or transmission,” the release continues. “PES strives to provide reliable, quality, competitive and affordable service to our customers, and we apologize for the difficulties the outage created.”
— Staff Reports
