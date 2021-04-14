The University of Tennessee System is painting every corner of the state — west, middle and east — and the goal is to remind travelers in all 95 Tennessee counties of the impact of UT’s statewide presence.
In March, the “Everywhere You Look, UT” mural campaign arrived in Giles County, with the painting of Giles County Furniture, located in the heart of Pulaski.
This mural will bring a focus on the importance of creating increased higher education opportunities in lower-middle Tennessee — a goal the UT System has been working toward much of the past year.
The Pulaski mural is the 13th to be completed. Giles County’s Martin Methodist College, pending necessary approvals, will become the fourth undergraduate campus in the UT System, effective July 1.
Connie and Phil Carpenter are excited for the hope this bright orange reminder on their family-owned furniture store will bring to Pulaski residents.
“It’s a privilege to be part of the 95-county mural campaign and to showcase our support for an institution that’s given so much to our family,” said Connie Carpenter.
“Everyone who passes by the mural will know there’s hope of earning a UT degree right here in Pulaski,” said Courtney Childers, daughter of Connie Carpenter and UT Knoxville College of Communication and Information faculty member.
The mural will be dedicated Friday, April 16, during an invitation-only celebration. Attendance is limited due to COVID-19 precautions for the size of gatherings.
The community is encouraged to join the celebration by taking photos and posting them on social media with the hashtag
#EverywhereUT. To learn more about the campaign, each location and to nominate a canvas for use, visit everywhere.tennessee.edu/murals/.
