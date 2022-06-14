Stop by Winterburn & Associates Insurance to exchange your worn American flag for a new one at its seventh annual Flag Exchange now through June 30.
All community members are invited to this free event, which is being held in celebration of Flag Day. Flag Day commemorates the adoption of the U.S. flag by the Continental Congress in 1777.
“Our goal is to help Giles County residents showcase their American spirit this Flag Day and beyond,” Winterburn & Associates Insurance owner Cam Winterburn said. “Our deepest thanks go out to those who serve and have fought in defense of our freedom.”
Flags will be exchanged through June 30 Monday-Friday, from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Winterburn & Associates Insurance office, 116 S. First St. in Pulaski.
Quantities are limited, so be sure to reserve your flag today at winterburninsurance.com/flag.
Retired flags will be respectfully disposed of in a ceremony held by the local Elks Lodge.
Help us spread the world. Share your flag pictures on social media with the hashtag #winterburninsflagexchange.
—Winterburn & Associates Insurance
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.