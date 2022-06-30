Giles County District 4 Commissioner Duane T. Jones has announced his candidacy for re-election.
“County commissioners set the stage and forge the vision of what Giles County is going to look like in the future,” Jones said. “As your commissioner of the Fourth District, I am committed to expansion and growth, while still maintaining our character and financial integrity.
“Our county is at a pivotal point in its economic development. We are fortunate to have four exits off Interstate 65. Developing these areas for businesses to occupy will provide an important avenue for growth for our County.
“Increasing revenue is critical if we are to adequately provide for our county’s growing infrastructure needs as well as give schools, teachers, administrators and staff the funding and the support systems they need to provide a quality education to our children. With economic growth, however, comes the responsibility to manage that growth in a manner that contributes to making Giles County a desirable community in which to live and raise a family.
“I ask for your support on Aug. 4, 2022. Please vote to re-elect me as your District 4 Commissioner. I believe my experience and commitment to Giles County will help us build on our strengths and continue to move forward progressively.
—Duane T. Jones
