How much lime do I need to apply on my soil? What is the best time to sow tall fescue? When do I prune blackberries and blueberries? What is eating my tomatoes? Why are fish dying in my pond? These are examples of questions that the Extension Office receives on a regular basis.
UT Extension and TSU Cooperative Extension have resources, research-based information and programs that help landowners, farmers and homeowners answer questions such as these. Extension has a wealth of research-based publications and fact sheets on a variety of subjects that can be found at extension.tennessee.edu/publications/Pages/default.aspx for UT and tnstate.edu/extension/publication_index.aspx for TSU.
Some examples of educational programs offered include Master Beef Producer, Master Gardener, private pesticide applicator training, grain variety testing, performance tested bull sale, New Farmer Academy and many more. All of these programs are focused on addressing needs of Extension clientele.
The next time you have questions about your hay field, home vegetable garden, trees or ponds, give Giles Extension a call at 363-3523.
—Giles Extension
