Graduates from last fall’s UT Extension Master Beef Producer classes include (above, front row, from left) Adam Olinick, Robert Sentz, Kimberly Marshall, Lavina Cummins, Karen Bue, Charlotte Mitchell, Beverly Hazelwood, Robert Hamlett, Kate Tesch, Tommy Warren, (back row) Victor Terrell, Kurtis Jenson, Joey Oliver, Mickey Doggett, Kelby Miles, Derrick Garrett, Robert Cummins, Clayton Haehl, Billy Adams, Gene Barnickle, Tommy Burns, Lowell Stafford, Robert Cross, Kent Graves, Chris Griffin, David Chiappe, David Skidmore, (at right) Vernon Glover, Kierman and Kathleen Monohan and Roger Ivy. The Tennessee Master Beef Producer Program is designed to provide targeted educational presentations and hands-on demonstrations for a broad scope of topic areas in beef cattle production. To learn more, call Giles Extension 363-3523. Submitted
Latest
- Extension Office Graduates Master Beef Producers
- School Board Approves New Grants, ESSER Spending
- Richland Lady Raiders Sweep Culleoka
- Raiders Lock Up Second Seed
- Beer Ordinance Amendment Passes on First Reading
- State Senate Update: Committee Passes ‘New Markets Development Act’
- State Representative Seeks Re-Election
- Brackets Set for District Tournaments
- Easy Dips for a Successful Super Bowl Party
- Chancellor's Corner: Green Shoots
-
Feb 15
-
Feb 15
-
Feb 15
-
Feb 16
-
Feb 16
-
Feb 16
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.