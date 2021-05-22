Poison hemlock, also called deadly hemlock, poison parsley, spotted hemlock and California fern, is a highly poisonous biennial weed.
Prevalent along roadsides, fence lines and creek banks, poison hemlock is one of the most toxic plants in North America. It is highly poisonous to animals and humans.
Cases have been documented where children have been fatally poisoned by making whistles or pea shooters from the hollow stems. Other human deaths have occurred where the plant is mistaken for wild parsnips or parsley.
Featuring small, white flowers in large, compound umbels, the hollow stems of this plant are ridged, glabrous and purple-spotted.
All parts of the plant are toxic. Leaves are particularly poisonous in the spring, up until flowering. Fortunately, the leaves are not very palatable, hence livestock seldom eat it if other feed is available.
Symptoms of poisoning include nervous trembling, excessive salivation, dilation of pupils and a rapid, weak pulse. Progression from initial symptoms to respiratory paralysis, coma and death is rapid.
Contact Poison Control immediately, 1-800-222-1222, if you suspect a poisoning. If the individual collapses, has a seizure, has trouble breathing or can’t be awakened, dial 9-1-1.
—Giles Extension
