Originally aspiring to reach the goal of $40,000, by the end of the third day of the annual radio auction the total raised was $69,677, with $27,168 from the last day alone to benefit the Bodenham Community Club.
“It was unbelievable the amount of money we ended up raising,” longtime auction volunteer and BCC member Janice Duncan said. “We never dreamed we would get that much.”
Tommy and Diane Watkins donated a sentimental item for the Bodenham Community, a pocket watch that had belonged to J. Marlin Goodman with his name engraved in the back.
“And as luck would have it, his daughter bought back the watch and it brought $4,000,” Duncan said, adding that Goodman’s daughter did not know the watch existed before then.
“We appreciate WKSR as always donating the airtime for us to get on the air and sell items,” Pulaski Mayor Pat Ford said.
“Giles County, thank you so much,” he insisted, adding that he knew there would be even more funds to come in for this benefit and $70,000 would be reached.
Despite the interference of the ongoing pandemic, the community came together and contributed their time and donations for a worthy cause.
“We hope we can really fix a nice pavilion now,” Duncan said. “We are thankful for every dollar. We just look out and support each other and that says a lot for Giles County.”
The Bodenham Community Club and all the auction volunteers offered big thanks to all those who made this year’s auction such a success. You can continue to pick up those items through 5 p.m. today (Wednesday) and make donations as well.
“If anybody could be the proudest to know that this was going to be done, it would be J. Marlin Goodman,” Duncan asserted. “He loved Bodenham and all of his students and he showed it.
“I look at this as an honor to him.”
