There have been some reports of armyworms on the Mississippi/Alabama state line.
These are mild outbreaks and nowhere near as bad as a couple of years ago. However, producers should be scouting their pastures and hay fields just to make sure there are no serious issues with this pest.
If armyworms are found in pastures, the threshold for treatment is 3 to 4 worms per square foot. If found in hayfields, the recommendation would be to harvest the field as soon as possible.
Armyworms are generally visible feeding early in the morning or late in the evening. So, if you are scouting in the middle of day, be sure to look under the thatch layer on the soil surface. Producers may want to watch for the presence of birds in a field as an indicator of armyworms.
If you find armyworms and have any questions, contact the Giles Extension Office at 363-3523 for more information.
—Giles Extension
